9to5Rewards: CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 3 Dock for Mac [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is CalDigit, makers of high-quality storage products for Mac and other devices. The company has two of its new Thunderbolt Station 3 docks for Mac to give away to readers this week…

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The new Thunderbolt Station 3 (Reg. $299) features dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort output, 1x front USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-A port, 2x rear USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-A ports, 2x eSATA port, Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm microphone input, a 3.5mm headphone output, and a 170W power supply.

Notably, the TS3 offers up to 85W power delivery, which means you can get full-speed charging with a new 15-inch MacBook Pro. You’ll also get a 0.5m Thunderbolt 3 cable included.

Check out our full hands-on review and details on how to enter below:

Last week’s winner of our WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive giveaway is @mcinnis_erin. Congrats!

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways: