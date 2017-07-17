9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 2 $70 off, Beats Solo3 Headphones $179, Fitbit Blaze $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch Series 2 gets $70 discount at Best Buy, starting at $299 shipped
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)
Fitbit Fitness Tracker Sale at AT&T: Blaze $100, Charge HR 2 $75
Logitech Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro drops to $65 shipped (all-time low)
DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: illi puzzle platformer now free (Reg. $3)
- KRFT music surface/production app drops to just $5 (Reg. up to $15)
- Ticket to Earth strategic iOS RPG hits lowest price yet: $2 (Reg. $7)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Table Tennis Touch on iOS now back down to $1 (Reg. $3)
Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all
9to5Rewards: Soul Run Free Pro HD Bluetooth Earphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI $799 shipped (Reg $1,200)
- SanDisk Connect 256GB Wireless USB Flash Drive hits all-time low at $129
- Belkin’s Valet Charging Dock for Apple Watch now $35 shipped (Orig. $90)
- WD 8TB My Cloud Personal NAS drops to $254 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Sony Xperia XA 16GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $150 (Reg. $200)
- Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Set $48 shipped
- CVS, Barnes & Noble, ExxonMobil and more gift cards up to 10% off
- Amabrush has raised over $1.7 million with its 10-second automatic toothbrush
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Scrivalry, KRFT, Mickey Mouse, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V $24, Uncharted Lost Legacy $32, more
- Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan refurb for $280 off: $170 shipped (Orig. $450)
- AOC 40-inch Curved 4K LED Monitor w/ HDMI + USB hub: $500 shipped (all-time low)
- Daily Deals: Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker $80, WD 1TB Portable Hard Drive $45, more
- Score HD digital downloads of the first Season of Yu Yu Hakusho and more for free
- Aukey 4-ft MFi Nylon Braided Lightning Cable in gold or silver $7 Prime shipped, more
- Power A Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock drops to $24 Prime shipped
- Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Cool Touch Toaster now just $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Target’s July Baby Box includes 8 items for $7 shipped ($24+ value)
- Downton Abbey: The Complete Collection on Blu-ray goes to $55 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]
It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one
This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Tumi Global Locator keeps an eye on your luggage anywhere on the globe
- An outrageous machine: a look at 10 awesome Acer Predator 21 X features [Video]
- The TYCHE T1 putting trainer helps you master your short game
- Solpro Tag turns any backpack into a smart bag
- ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
- AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around
- Prime Day 2017 sets record as biggest shopping event in Amazon history
- Flic Hub lets you control your home with cute little smart buttons
- Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
- Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
- The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting