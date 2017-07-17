9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 2 $70 off, Beats Solo3 Headphones $179, Fitbit Blaze $100, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $179 shipped (Reg. $220+)

Fitbit Fitness Tracker Sale at AT&T: Blaze $100, Charge HR 2 $75

Logitech Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro drops to $65 shipped (all-time low)

DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)

Hands-on: Incase’s camera bags are perfect for summer photography, drone and all

MORE NEW DEALS:

LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI $799 shipped (Reg $1,200)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Radiohead album hides a 1980’s computer app with secret messages [Video]

It’s not an iPod Shuffle, Mighty’s Spotify player just looks like one

This adapter lets you easily record calls made on your iPhone