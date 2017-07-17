Apple shows off new emoji coming to iOS 11, does playful iTunes Movies makeover

Following an earlier preview and list of new emoji by the Unicode Consortium, Apple has shared some of the emoji coming to Apple devices later this year.

In celebration of World Emoji Day (which is apparently a thing), Apple has also done a playful makeover of iTunes Movies, as well as highlighting emoji-related apps …

With thousands of emoji available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, there are many ways to add personality to every message. New emoji include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. More animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf are a fun way to describe situations and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces make any message more fun.

Apple also notes the continued expansion of differing skin tones, stating that ‘the new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity.’

The iTunes Movies section replaces some movie graphics with emoji indicating their titles.

Apple says that the emoji will be coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later in the year. You can see below a gallery of the images shared by the company.

