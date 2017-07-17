Olloclip and Incase launching limited edition Filmer’s Kit iPhone accessory bundle

Olloclip and Incase have teamed up to create the limited edition Filmer’s Kit accessory pack for iPhone photographers and videographers. Filmer’s Kit for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus includes a total of five lenses, an articulating mobile video grip, and a special carrying case made for the accessories.

Sony A6500

The co-branded carrying case features a hard shell that zips up and is made specifically to hold the Olloclip Pivot articulating mobile video grip plus the two lens sets. These include both Olloclip’s Core Lens Set and Active Lens Set which add Fisheye, Super-Wide, Macro 15x, Telephoto, and Ultra-Wide lenses to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Filmer’s Kit retails for $199 with availability starting today across Apple Retail Stores, but Incase and Olloclip say there are fewer than 2000 Filmer’s Kits around the world so the special bundle won’t last long.

Aside from being limited edition, the $199 bundle is a decent value as well. Purchased separately, Core Lens Set (Fisheye, Super-Wide & Macro 15x lenses) goes for $99.99 while Active Lens Set (Telephoto & Ultra-Wide lenses) costs $119.99 and Pivot retails for $49.99. The Incase Ollclip Carry Case is unique to the bundle.