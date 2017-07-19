Apple launches special edition Beats with designer Balmain & Kylie Jenner

Apple has launched its latest special edition Beats headphones today together with designer brand Balmain with new versions of its Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones and Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones.

The companies have also enlisted a celebrity endorsement from Kylie Jenner who appears in ads for the headphones on Apple’s product pages and elsewhere.

Both of the new special edition products feature the same color scheme with a light pink color (They call it “Safari”) and metallic gold accents. The companies say the design is supposed to “represent Olivier Rousteing’s dreamlike vision of an urban safari” and reflect “Balmain’s iconic style.” You’ll also find a suede case in a matching color scheme that includes Balmain logos and zipper (as pictured below).

Both Beats by Dr. Dre and Balmain are connected by a love for music, fashion and culture. We celebrate diversity, innovation, and the constant challenging of status quo. It’s with this very connection that our unique partnership was born. A shared belief that without the diversity that music brings us, our world would be nothing. Music is the thread that connects us all, allowing us to dream, and giving us a way to escape.

The new headphones are available for slightly more than the regular versions with the Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones available from Apple now for $249 and the Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $599, that compared to the around $199 and $379 price tags for the standard models before regular discounts we see on 9to5Toys.