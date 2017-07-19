Classic Spiedel Twist-O-Flex band now available for the Apple Watch, at $50

If you’re old or into vintage watches, chances are you’ve owned a watch with a Speidel Twist-O-Flex band. Similar in appearance to Apple’s Link Bracelet, there’s no snap-fasten clasp – instead, the whole band stretches. You simply insert your hand, the band stretching to accommodate it, and it then springs back into place on your wrist …

Bloomberg notes that Speidel has now made its band available for the Apple Watch, priced at a rather affordable $50.

The new version is available for both 38mm and 42mm watches, and it’s compatible with all models. Stephen Pulvirent, managing editor of watch site Hodinkee, rates the bands highly.

The Twist-O-Flex is one of those little bits of watch nostalgia that never ceases to be charming for me. The bracelets are comfortable, they last forever, and they exhibit just the right balance of simplicity and over-engineering. Essentially two sets of links are held together with bracket pins that allow them to move, expanding and contracting as you pull on them. Traditional Twist-O-Flex even have expanding end links so a single bracelet can work with multiple lug widths.

As with other link bands, they do need to be sized to your wrist by removing links. This is something you can do yourself if you’re confident at fiddly jobs – others are advised to take it to any jewellers, who should be able to do the job in a few minutes for five or ten bucks.

The bands stretch up to five inches, so you should have more than enough give to put on and take off. Both 42mm and 38mm versions are available on Amazon.

