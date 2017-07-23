PSA: Here’s where you can try Apple’s new interactive HomeKit store displays

Earlier this month we noted that Apple has new interactive HomeKit displays rolling out to select stores, namely those that include its new Avenue video screen area introduced for some stores as part of its latest retail refresh over the last year. There isn’t any official way for the public to easily find out which specific stores have the new displays, so we’ve put together a full list below…

The interactive displays allow customers to try out the Home app on iOS devices for various accessories the store sells and see the changes update live in a virtual home environment visualized on large displays (as pictured above).

Below is a full list of all the stores that include the Avenue store display, and thus where you’ll be able to check out the new HomeKit demo in action:

In the US:

Annapolis (Annapolis, MD)

Arrowhead (Glendale, AZ)

Avalon (Alpharetta, GA)

Bay Street (Emeryville, CA)

Brea Mall (Brea, CA)

Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler, Arizona)

Derby Street (Hingham, MA)

Jordan Creek (West Des Moines, IA)

Legacy Place (Dedham, MA)

Mayfair (Wauwatosa, WI)

Memorial City (Houston, TX)

Menlo Park (Edison, NJ)

Montgomery Mall (Bethesda, MD)

Park Meadows (Lone Tree, CO)

Penn Square (Oklahoma City, OK)

Pentagon City (Arlington, VA)

Perimeter (Atlanta, GA)

Providence Place (Providence, RI)

Ridgedale (Minnetonka, MN)

Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks, CA)

St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville, FL)

Stonebridge Mall (Pleasanton, CA)

The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis, IN)

The Oaks (Thousand Oaks, CA)

Union Square (San Francisco, CA)

West Town Mall (Knoxville, TN)

Williamsburg (Brooklyn, NY)

Willow Bend (Plano, TX)

Woodland Mall (Grand Rapids, MI)

World Trade Center (New York, NY)

Around the world:

Dubai Mall (UAE)

Schildlergasse (DE)

Marche Saint-Germain (FR)

Marseilles (FR)

Birmingham (UK)

Buchanan Street (UK)

Liverpool ONE (UK)

Regent Street (UK)

New Town Plaza (HK)

apm Hong Kong (HK)

Via Sante Fe (MX)

Galaxy Macau

Orchard Road (SG)

Taipei 101

