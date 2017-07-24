Scam ID and Scam Block coming to Metro PCS to stop scammers from calling your iPhone

Scam callers are never fun to deal with, and it can sometimes feel like half of all the calls you get throughout the day are from people trying to nab personal info that they have no business knowing. If you’re using your iPhone on MetroPCS, you’ll soon be able to use two new features that will make dealing with scammers a thing of the past.

The features are called Scam ID and Scam Block. Scam ID shows a “Scam Likely” message when you receive an incoming call that’s suspected to be a scammer, and Scam Block lets you completely block suspected scam calls from ever reaching your phone.

According to T-Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer, Mike Sievert –

“Scam ID and Scam Block are perfect examples of what the T-Mobile and MetroPCS are all about – we give you more without asking more from you. These advanced protection technologies put our customers in control, and even better, they are totally free!”

Scam ID and Scam Block will be rolling out to all MetroPCS customers for free starting tomorrow, July 25. Scam ID will be enabled by default, and if you want to turn on Scam Block, simply open your Phone app and punch in #ONB# (#662). If you turn on Scam Block and decide that you’d like to turn it off, you can do so by once again heading to the Phone app and typing in #OFB# (#632). In order to check whether or not Scam Block is currently on, dial #STS# (#787).

Scam ID and Scam Block were first made available on T-Mobile this past April, and according to the company, these features have blocked more than 243 million scam calls and saved customers over $130 million in money that could have potentially been lost.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: