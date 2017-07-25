Rumor: Apple may be entering trial production of all 2017 iPhone models, iPhone 8 ‘not delayed’

Forbes iPhone 8 mockup

While a handful of reports and analysts have indicated the iPhone 8 won’t launch as scheduled this year due to production difficulties, Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin today claims that the device is not delayed and has recently entered trial production…

In a tweet, Geskin quoted his source as saying all three new 2017 iPhone models have begun trial production, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8. The source, out of the Zhengzhou Foxconn planet, says they are currently producing about 200 units per day.

Furthermore, Geskin claims in a second tweet that Touch ID was embedded beneath the display during recent testing, hinting that Apple is advancing with that implementation. Geskin was rather vague, however, simply saying that “maybe” Apple had perfected in-screen Touch ID.

One thing to note is that making 200 units per day by no means indicates mass production. Apple generally ramps production slowly in the lead up to the September release, and a lot could change before Apple begins manufacturing hundreds of thousands of units.

A report earlier this month further suggested that Apple had yet to enter mass production for any of this year’s new iPhone models, thus indicating a delayed release pattern. Geskin’s source, however, seems to believe that despite the modified production schedule, everything is on track.

Theoretically, Apple could release the iPhone 8 on time in September by releasing a very small number of units, as some reports have claimed. Analysts tend to believe that iPhone 8 supply could be constrained all the way into 2018.

Apple is said to be facing several issues with iPhone 8 manufacturing. For one, it has been reported that Apple is struggling to source OLED display panels in time for the September unveil. Additionally, software bugs are said to be plaguing Apple’s testing and putting the iPhone team into “panic mode.” Various reports have said that certain features, such as wireless charging and face recognition, may not be available at the initial release of the iPhone 8, but rather included in an iOS 11.1 software update.

As always, you should take iPhone rumors with a grain of salt as there’s a high chance of misinformation from anonymous sources. Geskin himself has been inconsistent with iPhone production timelines. Keep up with the latest iPhone 8 rumors in our continually updating guide.

Fingerprint identification was under-screen in testing machine. Maybe they done it successfully. — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 24, 2017

