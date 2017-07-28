9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Nomad, makers of slick cases and accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, and more. The company has its Sport Strap for Apple Watch to giveaway to 9to5 readers this week.

AirPods

Normally retailing for $50, Nomad’s Sport Strap is a great alternative to Apple’s Sport Band. Here’s how Nomad describes its Sport Strap:

The Nomad Sport Strap is molded entirely from durable LSR silicone, a naturally biocompatible, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic material, making for a smooth, safe and comfortable fit around your wrist. The strap’s face spans the width of the watch itself, projecting a rugged yet sharp presence with its smooth chamfers and intricate crosshatch surface.

In our own review, 9to5Toys‘ Trevor described it as the most comfortable Apple Watch Sport Band he’s worn.

I’d describe the entire experience as buttery, which sadly is the best that I can do. It’s the most comfortable Sport Band that I’ve worn to date. What I love about the option from Nomad is that it brings an entirely different look to your wearable than you’ll typically see. You’re paying more than most third-party bands from Amazon sellers, but getting the return of higher quality materials and a trusted name.

Last week’s winners of our Nodus Access 2 case for iPhone giveaway are @Ehickioya, @DoraWurth, and @iSc01. Congrats!

HOW TO ENTER?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Google: Coming soon

Coming soon 9to5Toys: Coming soon

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: