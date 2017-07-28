Apple Pay coming to many more small online stores through Weebly integration

You’ll be offered the opportunity to checkout with Apple Pay in many smaller online stores as ecommerce service Weebly has announced integration for the payment service.

Weebly powers more than 45 million online businesses worldwide, and notes that more than 40% of transactions take place on a mobile device …

The integration will support digital small business owners with the most up to date transactional technology. Apple Pay is a faster and safer checkout process that eliminates checkout forms and the need to transmit credit card information, and provides a mobile optimized user experience that makes paying online easier than ever.

The company says that up to a quarter of people abandon their carts before checkout due to an overly complex process, and it hopes that enabling Apple Pay will reduce this figure.

With Apple Pay, a mobile shopper can seamlessly purchase a product from a Weebly store in less than five seconds. “The process of paying and checking out shouldn’t have to be a difficult one,” says David Rusenko, Founder and CEO of Weebly. “Apple Pay makes checking out online a frictionless experience and this integration is another way we are creating more opportunities for our entrepreneurs, empowering their online stores with the latest technology to help them land more happy customers and, of course, more sales.”

Rollout begins today, and should reach all Weebly-powered stores within the next few weeks. Merchants need to be connected to the Stripe payment gateway to benefit from Apple Pay support.

