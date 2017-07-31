Apple launches limited-time discount on select Beats products, but we’ve seen better deals

Apple today has launched a limited-time discount on select Beats products, offering slightly lower prices on the Beats EP headphones, the Beats Pill + speaker, and the urBeats earbuds. While Apple’s discounts are better than nothing, we regularly see even lower prices from other retailers over on 9to5Toys.

Headlining Apple’s Beats promotion is the Beats Pill+ Speaker, which the company offers for $199. That’s down from its normal price of $230, but it’s a price we’ve seen before and what many other retailers offer. For instance, Amazon offers the speaker for $199.

Next, Apple offers the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones for $99, down from the sticker price of $129.95. In the past, we’ve seen Beats EP for as low as $65, making Apple’s deal considerably less impressive.

Lastly, the urBeats earbuds are available for $79, a $20 discount from the normal price of $99. urBeats, however, are available for as low as $44 on Amazon, which we highly recommend over Apple’s deal. You also get the more modern BeatsX for just $99 right now from Amazon.

It’s also important to note that these aren’t necessarily the latest and greatest Beats products out there, with things like the Powerbeats3 and BeatsX being newer and supporting Apple’s new W1 standard.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Apple’s back-to-school sale is still going on. This promotion gets you a free pair of Beats with the purchase of select iPads and Macs. More on that here, but it’s definitely a solid deal if you’re in the market for a new iPad or Mac and qualify.

Apple has run similar promotions on Beats products in the past, and each time is equally as unimpressive. For all of the latest and greatest deals on Beats products and everything else, be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys.com. If buying directly from Apple sounds more appealing to you, head to Apple’s online store to look at its Beats promotion. The promo runs from today through August 26th.