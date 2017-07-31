Apple expands TestFlight tester limit to 10,000 users

Apple today has announced that it is expanding the tester limits in its TestFlight program. Whereas developers were previously limited to inviting 2,000 users to beta test an application, they can now invite up to 10,000 external testers.

Apple says this expansion will allow for developers to receive even more valuable feedback from users before making an app or app update public on the App Store.

Now you can gain even more valuable feedback by inviting up to 10,000 users to beta test your apps before you release them on the App Store. TestFlight makes it simple to invite testers using just their email address and lets testers quickly provide feedback within the TestFlight app.

For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is Apple’s way of managing application betas. Developers can make upcoming apps or app updates available to users via invite-only with TestFlight, allowing them to garner feedback and fix any bugs before making the release public.

Originally, Apple limited TestFlight testers to 1,000 users, but it doubled that to 2,000 back in 2015. Today’s announcement marks the biggest increase since Apple acquired TestFlight back in 2014. Apple often updates the TestFlight app itself with new features and bug fixes, most recently bringing new features such as multiple build support and enhanced groups.