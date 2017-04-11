TestFlight & iTunes Connect updates bring enhancements for developers and beta testers

Last night Apple released an update to its TestFlight app on iOS, bringing the version number up to 1.5. Louis D’hauwe, developer of Pixure, shared some of the positive impacts that last night’s update brought.

Developers working with TestFlight can now issue different builds for different testers. Interestingly enough, TestFlight now also offers enhanced grouping of testers. This allows different sets of testers to try out different builds of an app. This A/B method of testing can help developers build out different functionality to discover what performs best.

One of the bigger frustrations in testing apps from TestFlight was that once the app was live on the App Store, testers lost the ability to download test builds from TestFlight. Testers can now go back through all active builds under a new ‘Previous Versions’ section under TestFlight.

New TestFlight features, "Testers can continue testing a build when it goes live on the App Store" 😃 pic.twitter.com/CRx1vbaoxa — Louis D'hauwe (@LouisDhauwe) April 11, 2017

Another notable change that the TestFlight and iTunes Connect updates bring is that TestFlight builds remain valid up to 90 days, up from the previous limitation of 60. This gives testers more time with beta builds of applications on their devices.

TestFlight builds now seem to be valid for 90 days, up from 60 🎉 — Louis D'hauwe (@LouisDhauwe) April 11, 2017

Here are the changes as noted by iTunes Connect’s My Apps section: