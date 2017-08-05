Here are 67 new emoji that could come to iOS next year [Gallery]

The Unicode Consortium this week has outlined 67 new emoji that are currently under consideration for inclusion in the Unicode 11 standard set for release next year. The new emoji are currently in draft status, meaning they could change or be cut before the pubic release next year…
While Apple won’t implement Unicode 10 until later this year with iOS 11, the focus has already shifted to Unicode 11. Notable new emoji in Unicode 11 are a softball, mango, salt shaker, and several new variations of the infamous pile of poo emoji, according to Emojipedia.
There’s also a fire extinguisher, a test tube, several new face expressions, a peacock, a bagel, puzzle pieces, goggles, a red head, and a whole lot more. Below is the full list of new emoji under consideration for Unicode 11.
- Smiling Face With Cape
- Serious Face With Eye Mask And Cape
- Face With Smiling Eyes And Party Horn And Party Hat
- Face With Uneven Eyes And Wavy Mouth
- Red Face With Tongue Sticking Out With Bead Of Sweat
- Blue Face With Clenched Teeth And Icicles
- Frowning Face With Question Marks As Eyes
- Grinning Face With Letters Ok As Eyes
- Frowning Pile Of Poo
- Face With Glistening Eyes
- Top Of Head With Red Hair
- Top Of Head With Curly Hair
- Top Of Head With No Hair
- Top Of Head With White Hair
- Bone
- Leg
- Foot
- Tooth
- Lab Coat
- Goggles
- Hiking Boot
- Womans Flat Shoe
- Kangaroo
- Llama
- Peacock
- Hippopotamus
- Parrot
- Raccoon
- Lobster
- Mosquito
- Microbe
- Leafy Green
- Mango
- Moon Cake
- Sliced Bagel
- Cupcake
- Salt Shaker
- Red Envelope
- Firecracker
- Lacrosse Stick And Ball
- Softball
- Skateboard
- Flying Disc
- Jigsaw Puzzle Piece
- Test Tube
- Petri Dish
- Dna
- Compass
- Abacus
- Fire Extinguisher
- Toolbox
- Brick Wall
- Magnet
- Luggage
- Lotion Bottle
- Spool Of Thread
- Ball Of Yarn
- Safety Pin
- Teddy Bear
- Broom
- Basket
- Roll Of Toilet Paper
- Bar Of Soap
- Sponge
- Receipt
- Nazar
Apple last month celebrated “World Emoji Day” by announcing the new characters that would be coming with iOS 11 later this year. The company touted the new emoji as ways to “add personality to every message” while also saying “the new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity.”
Some more images of the new emoji can be seen below: