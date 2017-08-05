Here are 67 new emoji that could come to iOS next year [Gallery]

The Unicode Consortium this week has outlined 67 new emoji that are currently under consideration for inclusion in the Unicode 11 standard set for release next year. The new emoji are currently in draft status, meaning they could change or be cut before the pubic release next year…

While Apple won’t implement Unicode 10 until later this year with iOS 11, the focus has already shifted to Unicode 11. Notable new emoji in Unicode 11 are a softball, mango, salt shaker, and several new variations of the infamous pile of poo emoji, according to Emojipedia.

There’s also a fire extinguisher, a test tube, several new face expressions, a peacock, a bagel, puzzle pieces, goggles, a red head, and a whole lot more. Below is the full list of new emoji under consideration for Unicode 11.

Smiling Face With Cape

Serious Face With Eye Mask And Cape

Face With Smiling Eyes And Party Horn And Party Hat

Face With Uneven Eyes And Wavy Mouth

Red Face With Tongue Sticking Out With Bead Of Sweat

Blue Face With Clenched Teeth And Icicles

Frowning Face With Question Marks As Eyes

Grinning Face With Letters Ok As Eyes

Frowning Pile Of Poo

Face With Glistening Eyes

Top Of Head With Red Hair

Top Of Head With Curly Hair

Top Of Head With No Hair

Top Of Head With White Hair

Bone

Leg

Foot

Tooth

Lab Coat

Goggles

Hiking Boot

Womans Flat Shoe

Kangaroo

Llama

Peacock

Hippopotamus

Parrot

Raccoon

Lobster

Mosquito

Microbe

Leafy Green

Mango

Moon Cake

Sliced Bagel

Cupcake

Salt Shaker

Red Envelope

Firecracker

Lacrosse Stick And Ball

Softball

Skateboard

Flying Disc

Jigsaw Puzzle Piece

Test Tube

Petri Dish

Dna

Compass

Abacus

Fire Extinguisher

Toolbox

Brick Wall

Magnet

Luggage

Lotion Bottle

Spool Of Thread

Ball Of Yarn

Safety Pin

Teddy Bear

Broom

Basket

Roll Of Toilet Paper

Bar Of Soap

Sponge

Receipt

Nazar

Apple last month celebrated “World Emoji Day” by announcing the new characters that would be coming with iOS 11 later this year. The company touted the new emoji as ways to “add personality to every message” while also saying “the new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity.”

Some more images of the new emoji can be seen below: