Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 5 with more tweaked icons, Control Center improvements, more

We’re getting closer to iOS 11 being ready to ship, and Apple has just released the fifth developer beta preview. iOS 11 brings new features like drag-and-drop and a redesigned multitasking interface for iPad, a new customizable Control Center, and much more.

iOS 11 beta 4 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates.

Apple’s previous iOS 11 beta introduced refinements to Notification Center, changes to multitasking on iPad, new TV Provider placeholder listings, and other minor tweaks. As we approach the final release this fall, we expect more refinements ahead of the last few beta versions.

We’ll update below with any changes discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below: