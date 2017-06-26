Apple releases first iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the first iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad. This allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free.

Prior to the public beta availability, iOS 11 has only been available to test with a $99/year developer account.

In terms of stability, the same warnings apply to any pre-release software: apps may crash, battery life won’t be optimal, and expect performance to be sluggish.

Still tempted to try the iOS 11 public beta? Check out our guide for how to install the iOS 11 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch here. For more on iOS 11, check out our continuing coverage here.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, check out our hands-on video below: