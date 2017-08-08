GM’s Cruise launches beta autonomous ride-sharing app with Chevy Bolt EVs

GM’s autonomous driving division, Cruise Automation, announced the launch of the beta version of its autonomous ride-sharing app currently being used by employees in San Francisco, where they operate a fleet of autonomous Chevy Bolt EV test vehicles.

The new service is called ‘Cruise Anywhere’ and the company claims that it is already becoming the primary mode of transport for some of its employees.

Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt said in an interview with Techcrunch:

“We’ve always said we’d launch first with a ride share application, and this is in line with that and just further evidence of that. We’re really excited about how the technology is evolving, and the rate at which it’s evolving. This is a manifestation of that – putting the app in people’s hands and having them use it for the first time and make AVs their primary form of transportation.”

Engineers are still required in the driver’s seat of all vehicles since it’s a test fleet, but Cruise’s significant fleet of test vehicles in San Francisco enables them to run the service 7 days a week between 16 and 24 hours a day.

