Sony’s latest aftermarket CarPlay receiver adds a built-in DVD player

Sony has shared a few details about its second aftermarket CarPlay receiver coming later this year. Like Sony’s XAV-AX100 (reviewed) released last year, the upcoming XAV-AX200 will feature a 6.4-inch touch display that works with Apple CarPlay when connected to your iPhone over the Lightning cable.
The big change with the second model is an added DVD player that’s built-in for movie playback in the car when not using CarPlay.
The new unit will likely feature a resistive touch display and a wired connection like its predecessor which isn’t ideal, but the unit should benefit from a physical volume knob if it carries the same design.
Sony hasn’t released further specs or price details on the XAV-AX200, but the company says the new unit will be out by the end of the year. These are the full specs released so far:
XAV-AX200 Key Features
- Apple CarPlay*: A smarter, safer way to use iPhone on the road. CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio’s display and controls. Drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic conditions, and more while staying focused on the road.
- Android Auto™**: Android Auto extends the Android platform into the car in a way that’s purpose-built for driving. With a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it’s designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road. It automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed.
- A newly included built-in DVD Player brings favorite tunes and entertainment to life on every adventure.
- 3-External Camera Input: This newly introduced feature allows passengers to see a selected image among 3 connected cameras. One input relates to the reverse while the other two can be selected manually.
- SiriusXM Radio ready: Capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience.
- High Voltage Pre-out (4V): Gives a powerful 4-volt signal that attains clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to the power amplifier.
- Bluetooth® technology offers hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming between mobile devices and the receiver with touchscreen phone book.
- 20Wx4 RMS /55Wx4 Max DRA2 with EXTRA BASS™ Circuitry***: A built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4(max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC. The EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level.
- Sound Optimization. The DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard. The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.
- FLAC Audio File Compatible (via USB terminal only): Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality.
- A Clear and Responsive 6.4-inch Touch Screen features ‘lighter touch’ operation with optimal visibility.
- Configurable Steering Wheel Remote Input covers general command protocol, so no adaptors are necessary for signal conversion between steering wheel and the head unit.
Sony’s current XAV-AX100 CarPlay receiver retails for just under $500 at $449. Check out our full review here.
