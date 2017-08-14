Sony’s latest aftermarket CarPlay receiver adds a built-in DVD player

Sony has shared a few details about its second aftermarket CarPlay receiver coming later this year. Like Sony’s XAV-AX100 (reviewed) released last year, the upcoming XAV-AX200 will feature a 6.4-inch touch display that works with Apple CarPlay when connected to your iPhone over the Lightning cable.

The big change with the second model is an added DVD player that’s built-in for movie playback in the car when not using CarPlay.

The new unit will likely feature a resistive touch display and a wired connection like its predecessor which isn’t ideal, but the unit should benefit from a physical volume knob if it carries the same design.

Sony hasn’t released further specs or price details on the XAV-AX200, but the company says the new unit will be out by the end of the year. These are the full specs released so far:

XAV-AX200 Key Features