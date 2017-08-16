Three Apple suppliers hit by Taiwanese power outage, but iPhone production on-track

Three Apple suppliers in Taiwan say that production was hit by a widespread power failure across many parts of the country. One of the companies, which assembles and tests radio and Touch ID chips for the iPhone, says that the outage did have a significant impact on production …

Nikkei Asian Review cited a statement from Advanced Semiconductor Engineering.

The impact on output from the blackout is estimated to be between $500,000 and $800,000 and the company is still assessing the total loss from this incident.

PowerTech Technology and ChipMOS Technologies were also hit, both subcontractors working on memory chips used in various Apple products.

The site says the consensus market view is that there was ‘no material impact’ on the production of new iPhones.

The power outage, which also left more than 6 million homes without power, was the worst since a major earthquake in 1999. It was reportedly caused by a contractor for the state-owned utility company CPC accidentally replacing parts in a power station control system, triggering an automatic shutdown.

Apple suppliers are seeing revenues climb as iPhone production gets into full swing.

