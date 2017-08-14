Taiwanese Apple suppliers see revenue climb almost 10%, exports up 12.5%

We learned earlier today that Foxconn’s revenue was up 7.5% year-on-year, and the Nikkei Asian Review notes that Foxconn is not the only Taiwanese Apple supplier to see its revenues rise …

The site says that Taiwan’s tech economy is booming, with Apple suppliers enjoying a significant chunk of that growth.

Taiwan’s major tech companies all reported revenue increases in July, the eighth consecutive month of rises, as the Apple suppliers benefited from strong sales of iPads and Macbooks as well as recognizing sales from components for the new iPhone.

All 19 of the companies monitored showed revenue increases, with the strongest growth seen among Apple suppliers.

Nine Apple suppliers on the NAR’s watchlist together generated 9.7% more revenue in July than a year ago, with five of them posting double-digit growth from the year-ago period. Strong performance from Apple suppliers also helped Taiwan’s July exports advance 12.5% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms.

Other suppliers named included TPK Holding, which makes touch modules across iPhone, Watch and Mac; Catcher Technology, which makes casings; Compal, which assembles iPads; Quanta, which makes MacBooks and Watches; and Pegatron, Apple’s second-placed iPhone assembler.

An analyst cited in the piece said the only question-mark was the pricing of the new iPhone – it it were priced too high, it might depress demand, with knock-on effects for suppliers. It has been suggested that the price of the iPhone 8 is likely to start at around $1000 and could reach as high as $1400.



