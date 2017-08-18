9to5Toys Lunch Break: 27-inch 5K iMac $1,399, HP AirPrint Inkjet $40, HDTV 50-mile Antenna $24, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Get a 5K 27-inch iMac for nearly the same price as a regular 5K display: $1,399 (Tax in NY/NJ)

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint $40 shipped

AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna with 50 Mile Range: $24 Prime shipped

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with prepaid service for $150 shipped, more

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off with all color options starting at $199, more

Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H

B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)

B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)

Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)

Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more

Hands on with Colorware’s custom controllers for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4

Hands-on: Dodocase Durables Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

Quick Review: Lenovo’s 10000mAh Bizer power bank has style for a premium

9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 7 Protective Charging Case for $25, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

HEXA is a highly maneuverable six-legged robot that will be available soon

Nintendo unveils the new Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for North America