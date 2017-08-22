Astro HQ’s Kickstarter for Mac/iPad 2nd display solution fully funded in first few hours

Developer Astro HQ, the company behind the popular AstroPad Studio app has launched its newest product on Kickstarter today. Luna Display turns any iPad into a second wireless display to be used with a Mac, and the new product has raised almost 300% of its goal in the first several hours since going live.

Astro HQ launched the latest update to its second screen feature for AstroPad last January, bringing full Apple Pencil support and more. Now, the company’s latest product, Luna Display goes beyond just graphics and creative apps and creates a true second display out of your iPad.

Luna Display works either wirelessly via a small USB-C or Mini DisplayPort dongle or also via USB cable. Astro HQ says it’s as quick and easy to use:

Luna is a true display that fits in the palm of your hand. Simply plug Luna in your Mac, launch the free app, and you’re off and running. It’s the quickest and easiest way to setup a second screen with your iPad.

As described, Luna brings the full Mac experience to your iPad:

Luna Display acts as a complete extension to your Mac, allowing you to use it directly from your iPad with full support for external keyboards, Apple Pencil, and touch interactions. It literally turns your Mac into a touchable device, allowing pinching, panning and tapping… making it much more than just a second screen.

Some of the use cases that Astro HQ shares for Luna Display (beyond graphic design) include: Spreadsheets & Data, Presentations & Keynotes, Development & Coding, and Audio and Music. It is compatible with any iPad Pro model, iPad 2 and later, and any iPad mini model.

A really reasonable $59 pledge will get you a choice of a USB-C or Mini DisplayPort Luna Display unit with an estimated delivery date of May 2018. All things considered, it looks like Luna Display has a huge leg up on other portable monitor solutions.

As with all crowdfunding campaigns there are no guarantees, but Astro HQ feels like a really reliable company from what we’ve seen. And considering it has almost $90,000 on a goal of $30,000 as of this writing, things look good for this great tech to make it to market.