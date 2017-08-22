Readdle brings helpful 3rd party integrations to Spark email app

Popular macOS and iOS developer Readdle has today announced it is bringing custom third-party integrations to its Spark email app.

AirPods

In a blog post, VP of Marketing, Denys Zhadanov shared “There is a complete disconnect between our inboxes and the task management tools we use. Not anymore.”

Among the supported third-party integrations are: Apple’s Reminders, Things, 2Do, OmniFocus, Wunderlist, Todoist, Trello, Asana, Evernote, OneNote, and Bear.

Designed to help you be more productive with less overwhelm, here’s how Readdle describes its mission for this new Spark feature:

Integrations with third party services is another step in creating a product that helps you control your inbox while avoiding information overload. The whole idea behind this powerful update is to help you focus on work, making it seamless and easy.

Readdle thinks users are going to love the new integrations based on these features:

One click email export

Choose different export options

Open Spark emails from 3rd party apps using unique links

Customize input fields for each task

Readdle notes that these new features are available now for Mac and will be coming next month to Spark for iOS. Spark is a free download from the Mac App Store.