Western Digital releases My Book external RAID USB-C drives with up to 20TB capacity, more

Western Digital today has released its newest desktop external RAID drives. The new My Book Duo models feature options with up to 20TB of storage, include USB-C and USB-A ports, and have a 3-year warranty.
The lineup of new My Book Duo models offers the choice of 4TB to 20TB capacities and is marketed for home or small business use. Western Digital’s VP of product marketing shared that there is a growing need for products like the My Book Duo with hobbyists and professionals creating more and more photo and video content than ever before.
Pricing ranges from an affordable $260 for the 4TB model up to $800 for the 20TB version (strangely, pricing in the press release and on Amazon is lower than direct from WD for now).
These new drives will make a good companion with the 2016 and later MacBook Pro models and also the 2017 5K iMac with USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports. However, the My Book Duo also sports two USB-A ports as well making it easy to use with any machine.
A USB Type-C port with all cables included makes it universally compatible (supports USB 3.1 Gen 1/3.0/2.0). Two USB 3.0 Type-A hub ports deliver flexibility for additional accessories.
Configured in RAID-0 (default out of the box) these new drives will perform at up to 360 MB/s, while you can also opt for RAID-1 or to use the two drives independently.
My Book Duo also features its “RAID- optimized WD Red drives inside to deliver high-speed, quality storage to rely on. RAID-optimized firmware is perfect for two-disk array systems with auto management of drive operations to help ensure read/write cycle data integrity.”
You’ll also get included software to automatically back up your data and system, along with 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection. WD’s suite of other software in bundled and is compatible with macOS’ Time Machine. It is formatted for Windows by default, so Mac users will need to reformat the My Book Duo.
The My Book Duo external drives are available now on WD’s website. There is a bit of discrepancy on pricing as the press release and the Amazon listings show pricing between $10-$50 lower than buying direct from WD.
For those that don’t mind skipping the USB-C connectivity, the previous generation can be had for at up to $100 off.
"Both at home and in the office, people are creating and amassing huge volumes of data, and need high capacity, high speed solutions to easily and confidently move and store that data in a single location," Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital. "We see it within new content creation segments such as the drone market and with enthusiasts, as well as professionals, producing and editing massive, high-quality photo and video files. There has never been more of a need for a simple-to-use, massive capacity desktop storage solution such as My Book Duo for these content creators to keep pace with their growing storage demands."
"As a creative professional, I constantly have several photo and video projects in the works. With the way files sizes are increasing and demand for higher-quality content is growing, I need a reliable, massive storage system that I can quickly and easily access while managing my business. The My Book Duo combines the speed, capacity and features I need to help keep my content in control and securely backed up," said Trevor Traynor, Director, Photographer, and Producer.
