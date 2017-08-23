This Thunderbolt 3 hard drive/SSD enclosure looks like a mini cheese-grater Mac Pro

I always loved the design of the old ‘cheese-grater‘ Mac Pro, and computer storage company Akitio has used it as the inspiration for its new Thunderbolt 3 drive enclosure.

The company says that the Akitio Thunder3 Quad X was designed for use with the MacBook Pro. The previous version – which had a more generic design – did not support Macs …

The Quad X holds four drives and can accommodate either 3.5″ hard drives, 2.5″ hard drives or solid state drives (SSD’s). The Quad X was designed for use with the new 2016/2017 Apple MacBook Pro lineup.

It’s particularly geared to those working with high-res video.

“The Quad X is our third macOS compatible enclosure and will be especially useful for anyone dealing with large amounts of data such as 4K and 8K uncompressed video files,” said Richard Wright, VP of Sales & Marketing for Akitio. “The Thunder3 Quad X is extremely affordable and will allow users to better store, transfer, save, protect, and edit their creative content while also freeing up valuable space on their computers.”

The unit supports transfer speeds of up to 1375 MB/s while simultaneously providing two 4K video streams to connected displays. It also supports daisy-chaining of TB3 devices.

Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports and a DisplayPort video output to connect to the latest 4K 60Hz displays while also supporting Power Delivery (PD) up to 27W. The second Thunderbolt 3 port on the Thunder3 Quad X operates the same as a Thunderbolt 3 computer port by supporting Thunderbolt 3 (up to 5 daisy chained), as well as allowing users to connect USB Type-C devices (10Gb/s) such as external hard drives, and DisplayPort monitors.

The casing includes a 27w power supply, making the unit more convenient when transporting it between sites.

It will be available from Q3 at a price of $379, which is decent value for a multi-drive TB3 enclosure. The company currently offers a range of other Thunderbolt 3 products, including the Quad Mini seen below.

