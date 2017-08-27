iOS 11 beta hints at a variety of new Workouts likely coming soon to Apple Watch

The iOS 11 beta and HomePod firmware have both been ample sources of iPhone 8 leaks thus far. Now, iHelp is back with some details on additional new features soon coming to the Apple Watch, including a handful of new Workouts.

Hidden in the latest iOS 11 beta are a variety of icons that are seemingly included for the sake of the Apple Watch companion app, though the wearable currently doesn’t support any of the features. The icons each represent new Workouts under the Fitness UI framework.

Among the new Workouts hinted at by the iOS 11 beta are American football, baseball, bowling, dancing, skiing and other modalities in the snow, skipping rope, various types of fights, and surfing. Here’s the full breakdown:

Basketball

Bowling

Boxing

Climbing

Core Training

Cricket

Cross Country Skiing

Cross Training

Curling

Cycling

Dance/Dance Inspired Training

Downhill Skiing

Fencing

Fishing

Flexibility

Football

Functional Training

Golf

Gymnastics

Sailing

Skiing

Skating

Paddle Sprots

Pilates

Jump Rope

Kickboxing

Lacrosse

Currently, the latest watchOS 4 beta doesn’t include any of these Workouts, which has caused some to speculate that they may be limited to the new model of the Apple Watch expected to be unveiled next month. Many of these, however, don’t obviously require any hardware changes to be supported, so such a move would be suspect on Apple’s part.

Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch model in the coming weeks, likely touted as the Apple Watch Series 3. The device is expected to feature support for cellular connectivity in the form of LTE only. The new Apple Watch is likely to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8, and a 4K Apple TV.

What do you think of these new workouts? Are they ones that you’ve been missing or are there still others that you’d like to see added? Let us know down in the comments.

