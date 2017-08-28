Tim Cook offloads more than $43 million in AAPL stock

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sold some $43 million worth of Apple stock according to filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Cook sold 268,623 restricted stock units, some of which were performance based and others time.

Cook made the sale after some 560,000 RSUs vested on August 24th. He sold a little less than half of those shares for prices between $159.27 and $161.43, for a grand total of more than $43 million.

Tim Cook personally opted for his stock to be more heavily based on the performance of Apple, with its position in the S&P 500 a key indicator. The Apple CEO also had his pay cut last year after the company failed to hit revenue and profit goals.

Cook has already said that he will be giving away the majority of his fortune during his lifetime in a systematic approach to philanthropy.

Cook says that he has already begun donating money quietly, but that he plans to take time to develop a systematic approach to philanthropy rather than simply writing checks.

Earlier this year, Cook sold a more modest $7.2 million of AAPL shares as part scheduled vesting.