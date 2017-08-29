Apple wins technical Emmy award for Siri’s integration w/ Apple TV

Apple is among a handful of companies who have just been honored with Emmy awards. Yes, you read that right. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the awards in a press release today, highlighting the “Sciences” aspect of its name. TechCrunch was first to note the inclusion of companies like Apple, DJI, Microsoft, and others.

Apple specifically was awarded with an Emmy for “Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content.” This, of course, comes thanks to Siri’s support for quickly finding TV shows and content on the Apple TV. Comcast, Microsoft, and Nuance are among the other companies given the same award.

Meanwhile, Drone maker DJI was awarded an Emmy for its “Low Latency Remote Controlled Airborne Video Platforms (non-military) for Television.”

On the other hand, YouTube was honored for its “Video Identification Technology to Protect Content Value and Copyright.”

This isn’t Apple’s first Emmy, though. The company one the much more notable “Outstanding Commercial” award back in 2014 for its annual holiday ad and has one several others before that.

Apple certainly won’t get any stage time at next month’s Primetime Emmy Awards for its Siri award, but it’s a neat gesture that highlights the “Sciences” aspect of the Emmys, an area that often goes overlooked.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards has always recognized the talented and innovative leaders and companies that have made the incredible world of television possible,” said Bob Mauro, President, NATAS.

Siri came to the Apple TV with the launch of tvOS back in 2015, allowing users to quickly navigate throughout the operating system using their voice. For instance, Siri can be used in conjunction with the TV app to quickly find a specific show, while it can also be used to rewind by simply asking, “What did he say?”

