Apple releases iTunes 12.7 to the public with iOS 11 support, simplified content types, more

- Sep. 12th 2017 4:35 pm PT

View Comments

Following its event earlier today, Apple this evening has released iTunes 12.7 with a variety of enhancements to the public. The update brings new features such as new social capabilities for Apple Music, support for iOS 11 devices, and more.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The update simplifies iTunes with a stronger focus on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. Gone are categories for apps, iTunes U, Internet Radio, Ringtones, and Books on Windows. This is noticeable when you click the drop-down menu in the upper left corner of iTunes.

Here’s what Apple says about the upgrade.

Additionally, iTunes 12.7 adds support for iOS 11 devices as well as new Apple Music features like social sharing:

Apple Music: Now discover music with friends. Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they’ve shared.

iTunes 12.7 is available now via the Mac App Store. It was previously available to macOS High Sierra users, but is now available to everyone.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iTunes

iTunes

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

DJI Spark

DJI Spark
Jaybird X3

Jaybird X3