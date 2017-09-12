Apple releases iTunes 12.7 to the public with iOS 11 support, simplified content types, more

Following its event earlier today, Apple this evening has released iTunes 12.7 with a variety of enhancements to the public. The update brings new features such as new social capabilities for Apple Music, support for iOS 11 devices, and more.

The update simplifies iTunes with a stronger focus on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. Gone are categories for apps, iTunes U, Internet Radio, Ringtones, and Books on Windows. This is noticeable when you click the drop-down menu in the upper left corner of iTunes.

Here’s what Apple says about the upgrade.

Apps: Looking for your past iOS app downloads? Learn how to redownload apps on your iOS device.

iTunes U: Collections of iTunes U content appear in the Podcasts section of iTunes.

Internet Radio: Your Internet Radio stations appear in your music library’s sidebar. Click Edit in the sidebar to show or hide Internet Radio.

Ringtones: iOS 11 supports redownloading ringtones directly to your iOS device, without the need to use iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Books on Windows: Books on iTunes for Windows are managed in iBooks for iOS. Learn how to redownload books on an iOS device. Additionally, iTunes 12.7 adds support for iOS 11 devices as well as new Apple Music features like social sharing: Apple Music: Now discover music with friends. Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they’ve shared. iTunes 12.7 is available now via the Mac App Store. It was previously available to macOS High Sierra users, but is now available to everyone.

