Here are the devices that will (and won’t) be updated to iOS 11 on September 19

Apple officially announced this afternoon that it will release iOS 11 to the general public on September 19th – bringing new features to supported hardware like a new Control Center, a redesigned App Store, and more. As always, however, some devices won’t receive the update as Apple works to provide the best user experience to all users…

Here are all of the devices that will receive iOS 11 on September 19th:

iPhone:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch:

iPod touch 6th generation

And here are the devices that were updated to iOS 10 but won’t see an update to iOS 11:

iPhone:

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

iPad:

iPad 4th generation

iPod:

iPod touch 5th generation

As you can see, Apple is phasing out the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5, the former of which was released in 2013 and the latter in 2012. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise; Apple has set a pattern of gradually fading out the oldest supported iPhone models when major iOS updates are released. This isn’t an arbitrary decision, but a decision that’s made when older hardware is no longer capable of competently running the latest iOS software.

iOS 11 is set to launch publicly on September 19th. Check out everything that’s new in our full breakdown right here.

