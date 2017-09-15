Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable

If you’re looking pick up an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, odds are good you’ll also appreciate checking out the various options to save some cash while doing so. Follow along after the break for a look at the best deals and trade-in options for upgrading to the latest iPhone.

Whether you pre-ordered your iPhone 8 directly from Apple already, or are taking your time to see what deals the carriers and other retailers are offering, there are a range of options to bring down the cost of the iPhone 8. Let’s dive in.

Apple

The trade-in program through Apple isn’t as well known as others, but it usually offers some of the highest values. Right now, Apple (through its third-party partner) is offering $425 for a 7 Plus, $375 for a 7, $260 for a 6s Plus and $215 for a 6s. A lot of these values are $100 or more than competitors like Gazelle or the carrier offers below.

If you’d like to apply the value of your trade-in against the purchase of your iPhone 8 you’ll need to visit an Apple Store next week. However, you can also opt to receive the credit as an Apple Store gift card if you do an online trade-in.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is offering a solid deal by giving away a $100 Sam’s Club gift card in addition to either $20 off AppleCare or an extra $10 Sam’s Club gift card if you purchase a SquareTrade protection plan. Keep in mind there’s no trade-in requirement here (as opposed to the carrier offers), so you could score this deal along with netting some cash by selling your current device on your own or through our trade-in program.

Target

As we covered earlier today, Target will be giving customers up to $200 for eligible trade-ins along with up to $120 in Target eGift cards. Read more details here.

AT&T

AT&T is offering a few different deals. First the company is doing a $300 credit with a 7 Plus trade-in, and up to $200 on other iPhone models.

Additionally, the company is offering 40% off Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and BeatsX headphones with an iPhone or iPad purchase until November 2nd (25% off is available to all, while 40% off comes with eligible purchases). You’ll also find 20% off when you buy three or more accessories and 25% off select AT&T traded accessories.

Sprint

Announced two days ago, Sprint is focusing on its leasing option with a 50% off the Sprint Flex plan with an eligible trade-in and new line of service. This option basically comes down to only paying for nine months of an 18 month lease. Or if you look at it monthly, paying $14.58/month for the 64GB iPhone 8 after bill credits instead of $29.17.

If you order online or by phone, Sprint is waiving the activation fee, saving you another $30. As for plans, Sprint is offering its introductory $90 for five unlimited lines deal until October 31st, with prices jumping after the first year of service.

T-Mobile

The un-carrier is offering $300 off your new iPhone 8 with an eligible iPhone trade-in. The $300 comes in the form of 24 monthly credits, as you do have to purchase your new iPhone on T-Mobile’s installment plan (EIP). Read more from our earlier coverage here.

Verizon

Verizon’s offer mirrors T-Mobile’s with up to $300 in credit with an eligible trade-in. The max $300 credit will be split up over 24 months and applied to your account, and you need to purchase your new iPhone 8 on Verizon’s installment plan.