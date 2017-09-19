Apple updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote with new iOS 11 features

Following the release of iOS 11 to the general public earlier today, Apple is now rolling out updated versions of Numbers, Pages, and Keynote for iOS. The updates bring support for new iOS 11 features, performance improvements, and more.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Pages has been updated with a redesigned document manager that makes it easier to view files from third-party service providers and iCloud Drive. There’s also drag and drop support for iPad, allowing you to move text, images, and more between Pages and other applications. Apple also says you can “work more efficiently” via multitasking on the iPad with Slide Over, Split View, and the new iOS 11 dock.

There are a variety of other enhancements as well, here’s the full change log:

Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers

On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Pages and other apps

Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock

Quickly access and organize your documents using the new Files app

Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes

Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects

Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library

Select a paragraph of text with a triple tap gesture

Improved PDF export lets you view a document’s table of contents in the sidebar in PDF viewer apps

Performance and stability improvements

The update for Numbers is largely the same as the Pages update, bringing the new document manager, drag and drop support, integration with the Files app, and more.

Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers

On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Numbers and other apps

Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock

Quickly access and organize your spreadsheets using the new Files app

New date, time, and duration keyboards make entering values easier

Make minor adjustments to existing date, time and duration values faster using new “smart steppers”

Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes

Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects

Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library

Performance and stability improvements

Last but not least is Keynote, which is also adding a slew of iOS 11 features much like its companions. You get Files support, a new document manager, drag and drop, and more:

Redesigned document manager makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or with third-party storage providers

On iPad, drag and drop text, images, and more between Keynote and other apps

Work more efficiently on iPad using Slide Over, Split View and the new Dock

Quickly access and organize your presentations using the new Files app

Use Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create new shapes

Use Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical, and Flip Horizontal commands to quickly arrange objects

Support for Break Apart command for complex shapes from the shapes library

Performance and stability improvements

Apple officially released iOS 11 to the public earlier today, bringing a host of changes and new features, especially for iPad users. Read our full breakdown of everything new right here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: