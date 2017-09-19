Things 3.2 adds direct Siri integration on iOS 11 and watchOS 4, iPad drag and drop

Things by Cultured Code has long been my go-to task management app of choice, and today the app suite is getting a big update thanks to iOS 11 and watchOS 4. Things 3.2 works with Siri for the first time (no more Reminders workaround!) and there’s powerful drag and drop support on the iPad.

iOS 11 and watchOS 4 enable Siri to work with task management apps, and Things is ready on day one. Siri works with Things on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for creating tasks, viewing lists, and searching for tags.

“Add a task in Things” (user will be prompted for what to call the new task)

“In Things, create a task to buy milk” (the task’s title is set)

“Using Things, remind me tomorrow at 9 AM to make a dinner reservation” (schedules it for tomorrow and sets a notification time)

“Show my Today list in Things” (all to-dos the user will work on today)

“Show my Shopping list in Things” (a user’s custom list)

“Show my Errands in Things” (errands = the name of a user’s tag)

Things previously relied on Reminders as a workaround to enable Siri integration by importing items from a single list which was very limited. With Things 3.2 on iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Siri has potential to become a much more effective personal assistant.

Things 3.2 for iPad enables drag and drop between apps for the first time on iOS 11. This works with content like emails (drag and drop a message from Mail to a task in Things to create a link), Safari URLs, and bodies of text. Items dragged into Things can create new tasks or be added to the notes field of existing tasks.

Things for iPhone and Apple Watch is $9.99 on the App Store, and Things for iPad is $19.99 on the App Store. Both updates are free for existing Things 3 customers.

