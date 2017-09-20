Can’t send email on iOS 11? Apple working on fix for Outlook.com and Exchange mail accounts

- Sep. 20th 2017 3:01 am PT

Whilst the launch of iOS 11 yesterday has been mostly plain-sailing, there has been one issue flagged up regarding some email accounts no longer sending messages in the Mail app. This bug was found by testers during the beta period but has not been fixed as of the latest iOS 11.0 public release.

Apple says that Microsoft email like Outlook.com addresses, Office365, or other email accounts hosted on Exchange servers, are affected by the bug.

When attempting to send a new email, the app will fail to send and report a ‘Cannot Send Mail’ error in the interface.

Apple is ‘working closely with Microsoft’ and users should expect a software update to fix the problem soon. In the meantime, iPhone and iPad users running iOS 11 that need to send Outlook.com email should try logging in through a web browser, like Safari. Apple is tracking status of the issue on an Apple Support page.

iOS 11 brings a host of new features and changes, including a new file system with the Files app, a redesigned Control Center, drag and drop, ARKit, Apple Pay in Messages, a redesigned App Store, improved Siri, and more.

