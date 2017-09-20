Pinterest for iPad now lets you drag and drop from Safari to save pins on iOS 11 

iOS 11 brings desktop-class drag and drop support to the iPad, and Pinterest is using the new feature to make saving pins easier. The bookmarking app now lets you drag content from Safari directly into Pinterest to instantly create pins. You can use this new method in split view or with the new Dock on iOS 11.

Pinterest says it will also support dragging pins out of the app into other apps in the future. For example, you will be able to browse Pinterest and drag pins into other apps like Messages without using the share sheet. Pinterest is also supporting iCloud Keychain for logging in to the iPhone and iPad app on iOS 11.

The bookmarking service acquired read-it-later service Instapaper last fall, and today Instapaper for iPhone and iPad also gained iOS 11 features:

* Drop to save! With iPad multitasking on iOS 11, you can drag links from other apps and drop them into Instapaper to save. You can save directly to a folder by opening that folder in Instapaper and dropping links into the folder, too. * Drag to share with other apps. Also using iPad multitasking on iOS 11, you can drag to share articles, highlights, and links within articles to other apps. * Added support for iOS 11 password autofill. * Fixed long loading of articles with embedded videos under poor network conditions. * Fixes issue where swiping back to article list would sometimes result in loss of read position. * Other minor fixes and improvements.

Pinterest and Instapaper are available for free on the App Store.

