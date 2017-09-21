Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles

Bose has this morning unveiled its first truly wireless headphones, dubbed the SoundSport Free. Much like Apple’s own AirPods and Jaybird’s latest Run in-ears, Bose is taking aim at active users looking for an audio solution during exercise.

As one of the biggest names in audio, Bose is taking its established tech and cramming it into earbuds that weigh just 0.35-ounces each. A wireless carrying case will handle charging, much like what Apple and Jaybird has instituted with their own headsets in recent releases. However, its a new antennae system that Bose claims will truly set its new release apart from the competition.

The new SoundSport Free are designed to work with devices up to 30-feet away, something that has plagued certain releases in this category. There’s not many details available in the press release about how this technology works, but Bose claims to have solved any potential issues here.

Bose rates each headset for five-hours of use per charge with the carrying case adding an additional ten-hours of playback. Aside from weighing 0.35-ounces, the earbud measures at 1.1-inch high x 1.2-inches deep. An IPX4 rating delivers water and sweat-resistance while exercising.

A “find my buds” feature is available within the iOS and Android app that can help locate lost units. This is similar to what Apple introduced back in iOS 10.3, which is a necessity on these truly wireless earbuds. A single press of a button on the right earbud calls up digital assistants, like Siri or Google Home alongside other playback controls.

Bose is pricing its latest release at $249.95, which comes in $90 more than Apple AirPods and $70 more than Jaybird’s latest release. It’s no surprise that Bose is charging a premium for its new headphones but that premium price is likely to be a tough sell for some Apple users.

The new SoundSport earphones will be available at all the usual online retailers in the coming weeks. Initially, Bose plans to ship units in black with blue and yellow colorways coming down the line ” later this year”.

Redefines Sport Headphones with Truly Wireless SoundSport Free Adds Google Assistant and Noise Control Settings to Iconic QC35 September 21, 2017 – Today, Bose announced two updates to its headphone line. The truly wireless SoundSport® Free headphones offer an entirely better way to workout with music – from just two amazing little earbuds. And the iconic QC®35 becomes the first headphone to offer seamless voice access to your Google Assistant, and now comes with settings to control the noise around you. The new SoundSport Free headphones will be available in early October for $249.95, with pre-orders starting today. The new QC35 II headphones are available beginning today, and their price remains at $349.95. “The SoundSport Free is the closest thing to what people have always wanted in a sport headphone – a technology-packed solution that’s stripped down to just two rugged earbuds that feel great, stay connected, stay in, and sound amazing,” said Brian Maguire, director, Bose on-the-go products. “And the QC35 is already the world’s most celebrated wireless headphone, and a survival tool for modern life. We didn’t change anything that people already love – with the Google Assistant built in, and new choices for what you hear, we made it better.” THE SOUNDSPORT FREE HEADPHONES The SoundSport Free headphones were engineered to strike a new balance between size, performance, power and stability – in a no-wire, made-for-exercise design. Each earbud weighs just .35 ounces and measures just 1.1” high x 1.2” deep. They house a new antennae system to maintain a strong and reliable connection between each other, and the phone or tablet they’re paired to – whether the device is 30 feet away, in your pocket, gym bag, or strapped to your arm. Combined with a miniature acoustic package, including Bose digital signal processing, volume optimized EQ, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, SoundSport Free delivers up to 5 hours of powerful, clear music – without cracks, pops, or hisses. SoundSport Free headphones are engineered for intense, focused training. They use proprietary StayHear®+ Sport tips for a secure, firm fit that’s comfortable for hours. They’re tough and built to last, with an IPX4 rating to resist water and sweat year-round, inside and outdoors. And they make it easy to use your phone and VPA – just one button press on the right earbud. SoundSport Free headphones are ready to go and easy to track, with a stunning high-gloss finish. Their charging case magnetically holds each earbud in place, doubles as storage, and provides two additional full charges for up to 10 more hours of battery life. When not stowed away, a new “Find My Buds” feature on the Bose Connect App displays the last time and place they were used to locate them quickly. THE QC35 II NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES The QC35 II noise cancelling headphones have all the performance and features of the original QC35. They deliver the same industry-defining noise cancellation, audio performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life. The same controls remain on the right earcup – audio volume, and the multi-function button for incoming calls and accessing Siri. And now, there’s a new Action button on the left earcup to connect to your Google Assistant – without having to grab your phone, unlock it, and find the app. YOUR OWN PERSONAL GOOGLE Bose and Google worked together on the exclusive experience in the QC35 II, making it the first integration of Google Assistant in a headphone. Press and hold the Action button, and your own personal Google is ready to help – no waiting, looking, swiping, or typing. Just start talking, and your Assistant will help you manage your music and get things done – like play a playlist or a favorite song by a favorite artist, and add appointments to your Google calendar. It can help you stay connected – from simple things like making a call, to notifying you about incoming messages, events and reminders, and reading them back to you. And it can answer questions and find information – so you can check a score, the latest headlines, whether your flight’s on time, what movie’s playing downtown – and more. A proprietary Bose microphone system picks-up voices with remarkable accuracy, so commands are understood. And in a fraction of a millisecond, Bose active noise cancellation dramatically reduces unwanted sounds around you – so whether you’re in a crowded airport terminal, on a busy city sidewalk, or a subway platform at rush hour – you only hear your Assistant or your music, brilliantly reproduced. NEW SETTINGS FOR BOSE NOISE CANCELLATION Like its predecessor, the QC35 II’s noise cancellation is fully activated when the headphone is on, but the Bose Connect App now lets you choose to keep it on (high), turn it down (low), or disable it completely (off). The Connect App also lets you change the Action button’s functionality, so you can control the noise settings from the earcup when you want, and switch back to your Google Assistant when you want. COLORS AND AVAILABILITY SoundSport Free headphones will come in two colors; Triple Black is available to pre-order now for early October delivery, and Midnight Blue with Yellow Citron will be available later this year. The QC35 II noise cancelling headphones come in black and silver, both available now. The QC35 II’s Action button will access the Google Assistant in the markets where Google Assistant is available; in other markets, the Action button will control noise settings only. The SoundSport Free headphones and QC35 II noise cancelling headphones will be sold through Bose retail stores, Bose.com, and authorized Bose dealers. ABOUT BOSE CORPORATION Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: