9to5Rewards: Win an Apple Park t-shirt from the new Visitor Center campus store before it opens [Giveaway]

This week for 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away an Apple Park t-shirt, the same one that Apple will sell at its new Apple Park Visitor Center retail store when it officially opens in the coming months.

While you can’t get your hands on the exclusive Apple Park swag at the Visitor Center store just yet, the store was open for one day to press that attended the company’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X unveiling event earlier this month at Steve Jobs Theater located on the new campus.

We were able to grab some gear to reward our loyal readers, so you’ll see a few things that the company sells at the new store– like shirts, tote bags, and hats– pop up here for 9to5Rewards over the next few weeks.

These types of Apple products are only sold at its campus stores [also read: Here’s what you can buy at Apple’s special campus store in Cupertino], and of course the new Apple Park swag specifically will only be available at new Visitor Center store across the street from Apple Park when it opens.

Last week's winner of our Jaybird Run giveaway is @TheNewHeslin.

