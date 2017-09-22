Apple touts 8 new iPhone 8 features in latest ad

Apple has released a new video highlighting some of the new features of the iPhone 8 on what is becoming the quietest launch day we’ve seen…

The latest ad from Apple is an effort to show consumers the various new features and benefits that come along with the iPhone 8, even though the devices share the same basic chassis as the iPhone 6/6 Plus and on.

The video titled “8 things to love about iPhone 8” starts off with the claim that the device features “The most durable glass ever in a smartphone.” We did confirm with Apple that the company worked with Corning to develop a glass more durable than the new Gorilla Glass 5.

Other features noted in the ad include, Portrait Lighting, Wireless Charging (showing two iPhones charging on the upcoming AirPower mat), the A11 Bionic chip, camera enhancements, water resistance, the updated Retina HD display, and ARKit.

While not all of these features are unique to the iPhone 8, Apple is likely hoping to make consumers aware of the upgrades over the older iPhone models.