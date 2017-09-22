Spigen’s new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus cases shipping now for today’s launch

Thanks to our sponsor Spigen. Check out its new line of cases for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus available today.

One of Spigen’s best-selling designs is getting an update this year for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus including all of the previous fan-favorite models of the Neo Hybrid and Neo Hybrid Crystal as well as the newer Neo Hybrid Herringbone design pictured above. The three models in the Neo Hybrid series include two-part design that contains a shock-absorbent layer together with a rigid bumper frame for reinforcement. It’s an extremely tough case, but as streamlined as possible so it still feels great in your hand.

The cases come in a range of color options, including a completely transparent version with teh Neo Hybrid Crystal.

A great option for those that want a flexible and soft but still protective case, the Liquid Crystal offers a number of different color options and prints at a fair price point. The flexible TPU material makes getting your device in and out extremely easy, but Spigen made sure it’s still thick enough in the corners to provide shock absorption. If you don’t like cases that take away from the natural feeling of the device, this super-slim case is probably the way to go.

Liquid Crystal (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus)

For those after a minimalist design, Spigen’s Thin Fit case for iPhone 8 and 8 Plus could be the case you’re looking for. As you’ll probably guess from the name, Thin Fit is a super sleek case and lightweight, but it also offers great protection thanks to a strong, shock-resistant polycarbonate material. And it does so without adding excessive bulk to your new iPhone.

The case comes in a few color options (pictured above) including a completely transparent version.

Thin Fit (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus)

Ultra Hybrid 2 is the best of both worlds for those that want protection but also a transparent case to show of the iPhone’s original design. The case has a crystal clear polycarbonate back cover, but also a strong TPU-material bumper (available in a few color options) around the edges for maximum protection on a transparent case.

The Ultra Hybrid S model adds in a built-in kickstand for those that like being able to prop up the device.

If you’re looking for maximum protection without breaking the bank, the company’s Tough Amor 2 case is a great choice. The case is comprised of two layers— one for shock absorption and the other for scratch protection— and it also features a built-in kickstand for watching movies or other hands-free viewing. The Slim Armor CS model (pictured above, far right) is a similar design to the Tough Armor 2 but includes a built-in wallet and card holder.

And the Rugged Armor and Liquid Air Armor (also pictured above) offer slimmer versions of the company’s popular protective cases.

And if you need 360 degree protection, all of Spigen’s cases above are compatible with its tempered glass screen protector available now for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Don’t waste your money on the overpriced screen protectors out there, Spigen’s are tried and tested, come 2 for $7.99, and offer a Risk-Free Lifetime Replacement Warranty.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus)