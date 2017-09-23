How to easily transfer data from Android or your old iPhone to iPhone 8 and iPhone X with AnyTrans

Thanks to our sponsor iMobie. Check out its app AnyTrans for transferring data from Android and old iPhones to iOS 11:

Following this week’s release of iOS 11 alongside the launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the latest update of AnyTrans for Mac introduces support for the release to make transferring data from Android or an old iPhone easy.

While other tools on the market exist, including Apple’s own iOS Mover tool, the completely free to use AnyTrans provides a few advanced options for selecting and transferring only the data you want.

AnyTrans will let you perform a full transfer of all data with a 1-click function that also brings over your custom settings like ringtones. But it also lets you browse through your files and only pick the data you want if you prefer.

That means you’ll be able to transfer all or just selected music, video and custom ringtones with auto conversion so you know you end up with an iOS compatible format. And the app has a built-in media downloader that will also let you grab content and data from services like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram and more to include in the transfer.

You can also, for example, selectively transfer PDFs and EPUBs you want to the iBooks app on iPhone or iPad, or easily search for files and documents stored and transfer only the ones you actually want.

You’re also able to merge content from several iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch) to a new iPhone, with any duplicates skipped automatically to ensure you’re making the most of your storage on the new device.

And built-in is the ability to merge content from multiple iCloud accounts and iCloud Drive, as well as preview, download and share data such as messages, contacts, call history, voicemails, Safari bookmarks and more. That’s not something you’ll be able to do with Apple’s own tools, and is something that could come in handy beyond just updating to iOS 11 and a new iPhone.

The new AnyTrans 6 is officially available now for both Mac and Windows just in time for iOS 11 on the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the upcoming iPhone X.

You can download it now for free here.