Square Checkout now works with Apple Pay on the web

Apple Pay on the web is coming to more places online starting today thanks to Square Checkout. Square is enabling support for Apple Pay on the web for all Square Checkout sellers, and support won’t require any update or code change.

Apple Pay on the web allows shoppers to make online transactions securely and conveniently on supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple Pay on the web works with Safari and is a huge improvement to manually entering credit card and billing information in web forms online.

Square is also supporting Apple Pay on the web through its e-commerce API. A simple code tweak detailed here enables Apple Pay on the web support for e-commerce API users. Square says some sellers testing Apple Pay on the web have been able “double their checkout conversion rates and reduce checkout time and drop off rates.”

The company also supports small businesses with Apple Pay in stores with the Square Contactless card reader.

