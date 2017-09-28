Anker unveils new AirPlay-enabled Capsule Portable Projector

It’s been a busy 2017 for Anker thus far, as the brand has expanded in many ways to smart home technology and other categories. Today, it’s launching a new campaign on Indiegogo under its Nebula sub-brand for the upcoming Capsule handheld projector.

Called the “world’s most advanced pocket cinema”, this soda-can sized device offers a range of connectivity options including AirPlay, Chromecast, Bluetooth and HDMI. All of which are supported by an internal battery pack that supplies upwards of 2.5-hours of playtime on a single charge.

Anker’s Nebula brand first arrived on the scene this summer with its Mars projector. A portable cinema designed in partnership with JBL. At $600, it’s a unique blend of portability and function that provides three hours of continuous playback. Today’s announcement brings much of the same functionality in a smaller package and roughly one-third of the weight.

The Nebula Capsule runs on a version of Android Nougat but it supports a wide range of products and connectivity. That includes AirPlay, Chromecast and Miracast, which complements a built-in HDMI 1.4 port and Bluetooth capabilities. Built-in support for streaming apps from Netflix, YouTube, HBO, Amazon Prime and others round out the list of content providers available at launch.

Capsule sports a native resolution of 654 x 480, but it can handle 1080p and 4K streams with a few adjustments. The DLP lens can display a screen up to 100-inches in size, which can be shown out of the front or rear, and up on a ceiling, if needed.

You won’t find as much power in the audio department on this model, in comparison to the previously-released Mars. But in a portable design like this, that’s to be expected. The internal 5200mAh battery pushes out 5W of sound when it use. Aside from the 2.5-hours of video playback, users can expect upwards of 40-hours when simply playing audio via Bluetooth.

Anker will ship its latest release with a remote, Quick Charge 2.0 wall charger and a microUSB cable. Early bird backers can pick up a unit for $199, with prices going up to $269 throughout the campaign as inventory allows. When the Nebula Capsule hits retail in December, it will have a list price of $349.

