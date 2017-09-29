Apple touts environmental credentials of iPhone X with model-specific report

Apple is proud of its environmental credentials, and publishes an annual Environmental Responsibility Report to describe its goals and the actions taken to achieve them. But the company has now gone further, and published a specific environmental report on the upcoming iPhone X.

The four-page report details everything from the breakdown of materials used to produce both the phone and its packaging, through to the greenhouse gas emissions involved in every stage from production to eventual recycling …

The report lists the key steps Apple has taken to reduce the environmental impact of the new flagship model.

Arsenic-free display glass

Mercury-free

Brominated flame retardant–free

PVC-free

Beryllium-free

Recyclable stainless steel

100 percent of packaging fibers are sourced from responsibly managed forests, bamboo, waste sugarcane, or recycled paper

Apple also highlighted these credentials during the keynote presentation.

The company calculates that the total estimated greenhouse gas emissions for the iPhone X over its entire lifecycle are 79kg CO2e, of which 80% is during production, 17% in use, 2% transport and 1% recycling.

In addition to aiming for 100% of Apple’s own energy generation to be from renewable sources, the company also established a Supplier Clean Energy program to encourage its supply-chain to do the same. It says that these efforts have resulted in a 6% reduction in greenhouse gases generated during the production phase. Apple also encourages suppliers to adopt a zero-waste program.

Apple notes that the iPhone X achieved a Gold rating from EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool).

