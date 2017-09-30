Apple shows off Portrait Lighting feature in new iPhone 8 Plus video

Apple today has shared a new advertisement for the iPhone 8 Plus touting the new Portrait Lighting feature. The video was uploaded to Apple’s YouTube channel and comes in at 38 seconds, showcasing the various new effects that Portrait Lighting offers.

Throughout the ad, the various Portrait Lighting settings are shown off, including Studio Light, Natural Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono.

Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus lets you create dramatic studio lighting effects in Portrait mode.

Portrait Lighting is a new feature exclusive to the iPhone 8 Plus. Apple notes that the feature is still in “Beta” mode and early iPhone 8 Plus reviews said that is certainly a warranted disclaimer. The new feature works thanks to the iPhone 8 Plus’s dual camera setup and a new capability that Appel calls facial landmarking.

What do you think of Portrait Lighting so far? Is it gimmicky or an actually useful feature? Watch Apple’s short advertisement below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

