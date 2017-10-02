Nike+ Run Club adds Audio Guided Runs, elevation support for Apple Watch-only workouts, more

Nike today has unveiled a major update to the Nike+ Run Club app for iPhone and Apple Watch. The update, highlighted during Apple’s September keynote, brings new features such as Audio Guided Runs, Activity History, and much more.

For the iPhone, Nike+ Run Club version 5.9 brings a new feature called Audio Guided Runs. This feature lets you run with Nike’s coaches and athletes in a series of guided workouts. Each run is paired with a unique playlist and features guidance from the likes of Mo Farah and Kevin Hart.

There’s also support for Cheers from friends. This means that you can notify friends when you go on a run and they can send you encouraging cheers.

Introducing Audio Guided Runs. Run with Nike’s coaches and athletes in a series of audio guided workouts. Mix up your routine with speed runs with Mo Farah and Kevin Hart. Each run is paired with a playlist so be sure to connect your streaming music account to get the best experience.

Cheers! Running is more fun when your friends Cheer you on. Notify friends when you go for a run and get Cheers to keep you going. TIP: Turn on this feature in Run Settings>Audio Feedback>Audio Cheers

For Apple Watch users, the same Audio Guided Runs are supported, as are Cheers. There’s also support for Activity History, which lets you view your most recent 5 runs on your Watch. Exclusive to Series 3 users is support for elevation data on iPhone-free runs:

Audio Guided Runs are also available on your Watch. Scroll down under the Start button to find them. Please be sure to download the runs to your watch before you head out.

Cheers! Receive Cheers from your friends on your watch. Swipe left to Settings and turn on Cheers.

Activity History. You can now see the details of your last 5 runs on your Apple Watch.

Elevation data will now be available on standalone watch runs (Apple Watch Series 3 only)

General bug fixes and enhancements.

Nike+ Run Club is available on the App Store for free.

