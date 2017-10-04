Latest Camera+ app update brings smile mode, full depth support, new design, and more

The popular third-party app Camera+ has received a big update today that includes a new design, smile mode, support for iOS 11’s HEIF format, full depth support, and an improved viewfinder.

First up in the Camera+ update released today is the app gaining full depth support which will bring a range of creative possibilities.

Under iOS 10 we weren’t allowed to read depth information from the system so we couldn’t do anything like that. This all changed in iOS 11 – we are very happy to report that you can now capture Depth photos inside your favorite shooting app.

The developer also notes that beyond just taking bokeh effect shots in Camera+, this feature update will mean improved editing control and flexibility in post, as well as the option to edit Portrait photos taken with the iOS default camera app.

Most of the editing tools in The Lab have been enhanced to support Depth. This means you can now desaturate the background so the foreground pops in vivid color, or apply exposure compensation to a distant area of the image. We can’t wait to see what you’ll be able to do with it. Oh, and for those of you wondering, it works for pictures taken with the system camera too – if you have Portrait photos in your album, feel free to import them into Camera+ and see what you can achieve in The Lab.

Another important part of this update is HEIF format support, which is the efficient format that iOS 11 uses.

As for the new design, Camera+ was refreshed to better match iOS 11 and sports improved user access to frequently used features and settings.

A new shooting bar is always present at the top of the screen, giving you quick access to the new Portrait/Depth mode, to the beloved Macro mode, and to frequently used controls such as the flash and the camera switcher.

The + icon next to the shutter also provides easier access to even more features. Options like the grid, horizon level, and RAW capture aren’t buried in the menu anymore.

Another brand new feature with the version 10 update is Smile Mode.

Have you ever found yourself in a position where you are trying to shoot a selfie and got the framing just right, only to find you can’t reach the shutter? Now you can simply smile, and the photo will be shot. It doesn’t need to be selfies, it works for the back camera too, and for any number of people – just point the camera at them and tell a funny joke.

The release notes also mention that the viewfinder is been updated so that what you see is what you get.

One last important detail in the camera is that now your viewfinder is always accurate. No matter what device you use, what your settings are or what controls you have on screen, the viewfinder will always show the exact area that will be captured.

Camera+ is available for $2.99 from the App Store.

