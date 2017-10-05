Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 models now available

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 models are now available to order from Apple and Best Buy. While the LTE version is shipping in roughly 3-4 weeks, some Apple Stores have stock today. The Nike+ model without LTE looks to be a bit easier to come by…

Earlier this week, Nike released an update to its Nike+ Run Club app bringing a variety of improvements. Among the new features are audio guided runs, a new “Cheers from friends” option, and elevation support for Apple Watch only runs.

Now, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with and without LTE are showing up on Apple’s website as well as Best Buy. Shipping for the GPS + Cellular Nike+ models is currently at 3-4, but don’t forget to check the stock of your local Apple Store if you’d like one as soon as possible.

As for the non-LTE model, Apple has stock available now with 2-day shipping for most variants (as of this writing). Best Buy seems to have a shipping time of about a week for these models.

How about you, have you been waiting for the Nike+ Series 3? Which model and color are you going to pick up?

