Second watchOS 4.1, macOS 10.13.1, and tvOS 11.1 betas now available

watchOS 4.1 beta 2 for all Apple Watch models is now available for developers to test. The upcoming watchOS update brings Apple Music streaming over Wi-Fi and LTE plus a new Radio app to Apple Watch. macOS 10.13.1 beta 2 and tvOS 11.1 beta 2 are also now available for testing.

The first watchOS 4.1 beta limited Radio streaming to Wi-Fi and limited LTE streaming to Apple Music, however, so we’ll be looking to see if that has changed and how battery life is affected on watchOS 4.1 beta 2.

watchOS 4.1 beta 2 is also expected to support the hundreds of new emoji characters introduced in iOS 11.1 beta 2.

Check out our hands-on video below for a quick tour of the first watchOS 4.1 beta:

We’re updating our Apple Watches to the latest beta so stay tuned for details on what’s new. The updates to macOS and tvOS so far haven’t included any new features, although today’s release should add new emoji to the Mac.

Notes and Known Issues Activity Resolved Issues • Activity no longer fails to remind you to stand 10 minutes before an hour in which you have not stood. (34351941) Notifications Resolved Issues • App notifications forwarded from iPhone to Apple Watch now show their app icon. (34533288) Now Playing New Issues • Tapping the add button (+) always prompts the user to turn on iCloud Music Library. (34807099) Radio Resolved Issues • The ESPN station now plays in Radio (33319434) • The Radio app now supports Cellular connections. (34422913) Siri Resolved Issues • Siri speaks settings are now shown in Settings > General > Siri. (34521856)

Notes and Known Issues Foundation Known Issues • ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198) Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Safari New Issues • Some webmail clients don’t load correctly. (34826998) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123) Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases, such as video. (32406440)

