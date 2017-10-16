Apple Maps now offers public transit directions for Ireland

In the latest update to Apple Maps, public transit directions have been added for Ireland. Steve Troughton-Smith wryly commented that the update had arrived just in time for the weather to shut down public transport in the country …

NordVPN

Whee Apple Maps public transit added to Ireland just in time for the hurricane to shut it all down

A red weather warning was issued for Ireland as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia hit the country, with gusts of more than 100mph off the coast, and around 120,000 homes without power.

A more positive interpretation of the timing might be just in time for construction workers to make their way to the site of Apple’s new Irish data center, approved last week after a 2.5-year delay.

Sample Irish journeys in Apple Maps show both bus and rail services (above). DART is the Dublin Area Rapid Transit, an electric rail system.

For those travelling by car, iOS 11 brought lane guidance to Apple Maps in CarPlay, along with new route recommendations.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: